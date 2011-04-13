Mandy Moore and Kellan Lutz experience 'Love, Wedding, Marriage' in Dermot Mulroney's directorial debut

If there's anyone that goes strolling down the beach hand-in-hand with romantic comedies — well, other than Kate Hudson — it's Dermot Mulroney. The guy has run the on-screen love gamut of everyone from Julia Roberts to Claire Danes (in both The Family Stone and the sadly fictitious Coming Up Daisies, from Burn After Reading.) So, it's hard to believe that Mulroney is only just now getting around to directing his first film in that particular genre.

The trailer for said flick, Love, Wedding, Marriage — which features the rom-com-ready cast of Mandy Moore, Kellan Lutz, Jane Seymour, James Brolin, Alyson Hannigan, and Jessica Szohr (but not you, Michael Weston, we still remember what you did to David in Six Feet Under!) — hit the Web today, and even though he's behind the camera, Mulroney's familiarity with the source is everywhere.

In it, Moore plays a newlywed (don't be alarmed, this isn't License to Wed) who also happens to be a marriage counselor. Things start to go a little haywire when her parents (Seymour and Brolin) announce they are going divorce at the same time she learns her new hubby (Lutz) had been engaged once before. We're guessing this all is isn't something a little good lighting, pop rock soundtrack, and a egregious Kellan Lutz six-pack shot couldn't fix.