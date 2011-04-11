Winklevoss twins lose Facebook appeal

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the Harvard-educated twins who accused Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg of stealing their social network idea, were told by a court that they could not re-open their 2008 agreement in the hopes of a more lucrative settlement. “The Winklevosses are not the first parties bested by a competitor who then seek to gain through litigation what they were unable to achieve in the marketplace. And the courts might have obliged, had the Winklevosses not settled their dispute and signed a release of all claims against Facebook,” wrote Chief Judge Alex Kozinski of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. “At some point, litigation must come to an end. That point has now been reached.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the twins’ original settlement with Facebook, which includes company stock, is currently valued at more than $160 million. RadarOnline has the court documents.

