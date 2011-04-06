'30 Rock': Talk of demise premature

30 Rock type TV Show network NBC

Alec Baldwin may run the fictional NBC on 30 Rock, but he does not, it seems, get to unilaterally declare the show’s future — or lack thereof — in real life. His assertion that the comedy would end after next season, as reported by Vulture, is premature, according to multiple sources involved in the production. “Our contracts are expired [in 2012], and Tina is gonna have a big career directing films and writing,” Baldwin told the blog. “She’s going to be the next Elaine May. She’ll be great.” We agree that Fey is great, but the sources tell EW there have been no discussions yet about the show’s fate beyond next year.

