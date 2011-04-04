'The King's Speech': Why didn't you see the PG-13 re-release this weekend?

By Kate Ward April 04, 2011 at 05:46 PM EDT
Credit: Laurie Sparham

Chances are, if you excitedly hopped to the movie theater this weekend to see Russell Brand's animated comedy Hop, you probably were not in the demographic expected to catch a screening of this year's Oscar winner, The King's Speech. Yet, the Weinstein Co. fully intended on courting a family-friendly audience with their PG-13 re-release of the previously R-rated film, which hit 1,011 theaters April 1. But perhaps audiences were too preoccupied with the British bunny to see a film about British King George VI: The King's Speech re-release only brought in $1.2 million at the box office this weekend, scoring just $1,181 per screen average. That's a 23 percent drop from last weekend, the same amount it fell the weekend before — hardly the box office boost the Weinsteins were hoping for when they changed the film's rating. (UPDATE: Box office actuals indicate that the drop was closer to 27 percent.) So, tell us: Being the sophisticated PopWatch readers that you are, why didn't you catch the PG-13 King's Speech this weekend?

