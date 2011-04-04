L.A. Reid: Cheryl Cole is joining 'X Factor'

L.A. Reid says Cheryl Cole is joining him on the U.S. edition of The X Factor. Reid slipped during an interview and said the wildly popular UK X Factor judge and pop singer will be on the Fox show too.

“We’re gonna compete against American Idol just fine,” Reid said. “I’m very confident. But along with Simon Cowell and Cheryl, I don’t know who the other judge is.”

Sources close to the production say the parties are still in talks and Fox hasn’t been commenting on judges until they send a press release announcing them.

Read more:

‘The X Factor’ draws thousands to audition in L.A.

Simon Cowell scoop: The ‘X Factor’ star talks L.A. Reid, Paula Abdul … and Rebecca Black

Official: L.A. Reid signed as ‘X Factor’ judge

Island Def Jam executive L.A. Reid officially resigns: Read his letter to the staff here

Simon Cowell’s ‘X Factor’ judges list: Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey, and others discussed

Simon Cowell announces ‘The X Factor’ audition dates, explains how to win $5 million recording contract

‘The X Factor’: Register to audition right now

‘X Factor’ hopefuls competing for $5 million prize