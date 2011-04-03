'Mortal Instruments': Behind-the-scenes of the 'City of Fallen Angels' audiobook
The audiobook for the fourth novel in Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments series will be read by Castle actress Molly Quinn and Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick. Here’s a quick look at the two of them recording City of Fallen Angels, as well as a clip of Westwick reading the first chapter. Check it out below, and remember to sign up for the sweepstakes hosted by Simon & Schuster: A box set of audio CDs signed by Quinn and Westwick is among the prizes.
