ACM Awards: We're live-blogging 'em!

Mandi Bierly
April 03, 2011 at 12:00 PM EDT

Academy of Country Music Awards

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season

How many reaction shots will we get of presenter Robert Pattinson? What will cohost Blake Shelton do to warrant his preemptive apology? How many trophies will top nominee Miranda Lambert take home, and will they include one for Entertainer of the Year? Find out tonight when the ACM Awards air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Below, join me — and my 63-year-old mother, Joyce, who belongs to Josh Turner’s fan club and once told him “I love your voice, and the rest of you isn’t bad either” — for the play-by-play. (I apologize in advance as well.)

Read more:

ACM Awards: Cohost Blake Shelton tells us what to expect from the show. (Hint: Money will exchange hands.)

ACM Awards: Full list of nominees

Blake Shelton takes the EW Pop Culture Personality Test

Jason Aldean takes the EW Pop Culture Personality Test

Dierks Bentley takes the EW Pop Culture Personality Test

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now