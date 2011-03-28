'Dancing With the Stars': Week 2 is liiiiiiiiiiiive!
Advertisement
Adam Larkey/ABC; Fringe Fairy booty grab
Update: Annie’s recap is live
We’re back, DANCMSTRs! Chat about tonight’s two-hour performance night during and after the show, then come back later for my full episode recap. While you wait for commercials about depression medication and Viagra to either end or put you to sleep, why not appraise the Week 1 Hidden Gems? Maks’ booty is begging you to do this. “I love hidden gems, and myself. Pop Goes The World!” it is saying. Hear that?
And as always, nominate your Hidden Gems of the Week in the comments!
XOXO,
EW.com’s Fringe Fairy
Read more:
Episode Recaps
Dancing With the Stars
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|
Comments