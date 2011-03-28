'Dancing With the Stars': Week 2 is liiiiiiiiiiiive!

By Annie Barrett
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:17 PM EDT
Advertisement
Adam Larkey/ABC; Fringe Fairy booty grab

Dancing With the Stars

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

Update: Annie’s recap is live

We’re back, DANCMSTRs! Chat about tonight’s two-hour performance night during and after the show, then come back later for my full episode recap. While you wait for commercials about depression medication and Viagra to either end or put you to sleep, why not appraise the Week 1 Hidden Gems? Maks’ booty is begging you to do this. “I love hidden gems, and myself. Pop Goes The World!” it is saying. Hear that?

And as always, nominate your Hidden Gems of the Week in the comments!

XOXO,

EW.com’s Fringe Fairy

Follow Annie on Twitter

Read more:

Season 12 premiere recap: Back to the Ballroom

Annie ranks the contestants based on promo photos

EW.com’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Central

Episode Recaps

Dancing With the Stars

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 28
rating
genre
network
  • ABC

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com