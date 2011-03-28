'Dancing With the Stars': Week 2 is liiiiiiiiiiiive!

We’re back, DANCMSTRs! Chat about tonight’s two-hour performance night during and after the show, then come back later for my full episode recap. While you wait for commercials about depression medication and Viagra to either end or put you to sleep, why not appraise the Week 1 Hidden Gems? Maks’ booty is begging you to do this. “I love hidden gems, and myself. Pop Goes The World!” it is saying. Hear that?