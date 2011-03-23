MTV picks up two more seasons of 'The Real World'

MTV has ordered two more seasons of its groundbreaking reality franchise, The Real World, which is currently in the midst of its 25th season, set in Las Vegas. “The Real World has remained relevant for 25 seasons because it continues to capture the lives of young adults, hold a mirror to the challenges they face, and truly reflect the current generation,” said Jonathan Murray, exec producer and chairman of Bunim/Murray Productions, in a statement. “We thank MTV for their ongoing commitment to this show, and we’re excited to see where the two additional seasons take us.”

Casting is already underway for Season 26, which was previously approved by MTV, so this new deal guarantees a 27th and 28th edition of the show.