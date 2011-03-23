'American Idol': Discuss the Top 11 performances

By Annie Barrett
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:21 PM EDT
They’re singing Motown Songs tonight. That old chestnut. Tastes like…water. Yet again. Take a drink of something other than water every time Randy mentions Adele!

You know the drill: Chat here about American Idol‘s two-hour performance show, then come back later for my full recap and a detailed on-the-scene report from Tanner Stransky. THIS! Is Entertainment Weekly.

