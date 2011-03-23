'American Idol': Discuss the Top 11 performances
Advertisement
Update: Annie’s recap is live
They’re singing Motown Songs tonight. That old chestnut. Tastes like…water. Yet again. Take a drink of something other than water every time Randy mentions Adele!
You know the drill: Chat here about American Idol‘s two-hour performance show, then come back later for my full recap and a detailed on-the-scene report from Tanner Stransky. THIS! Is Entertainment Weekly.
Read more:
All ‘Idol’ on-the-scene reports
Comments