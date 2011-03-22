Disco star Loleatta Holloway dies at 64

Disco-era songstress Loleatta Holloway, 64, died last night (March 21) after a brief illness. Her passing was confirmed by her manager Ron Richardson , reports Spinningsoul.com.

The singer’s 1980 single “Love Sensation” was a hit on its own, and lived on via several high-profile samples over the years: U.K. group Black Box used it in 1989 for “Ride On Time,” and most notably, hip-hopper turned actor Mark Wahlberg (then Marky Mark) reworked her vocals on his “Good Vibrations.”

