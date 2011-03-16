'American Idol': Discuss the Top 12 performances!

By Annie Barrett
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:21 PM EDT
Ray Mickshaw/Fox

Update: Annie’s recap is live

They’re singing Birth Year Songs tonight. That old chestnut. Tastes like…water. The Fountain of Youth! You know the drill: Chat here about American Idol‘s two-hour performance show, then come back later for my full recap and a detailed on-the-scene report from John Young.

I’ll be posting my Idol Power List every Wednesday morning — ranking the remaining contestants based on recent performances, judges’ critiques, fan support, my own humble opinions, fashion sense, and hair. Just kidding on the last two. Yeah, right. Check out my ranking, then fulfill the purpose of the internet and leave your own Power Lists below.

