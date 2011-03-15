Jimmy Kimmel's 'Hottie Body Jim-Miracle Diet' with January Jones, Amanda Seyfried, and other Hollywood gals

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 01/03/11 performer Jimmy Kimmel broadcaster ABC genre Talk Shows

Hard to believe, but Jimmy Kimmel actually left a few attractive actresses out of his “Hottie Body Hump Club” video a couple weeks back. Perhaps realizing his oversight, the late-night host debuted a sequel to the video last night, featuring his health-guru plan for slimming down: The Hottie Body Jim-Miracle Diet, which involves the simple scientific process of “Letting Jimmy Kimmel eat 4/5 of your food.” Rebecca Romijn, January Jones, Amanda Seyfried, Zoe Saldana, and Kristen Bell are just a few of the Jim-Miracle devotees who swing by to lend their support. Jessica Biel wins for Best Delivery of a Potentially Terrible Line: “I’m world-famous. And thanks to Jimmy K, I’m not a big fat f—ing whale.” (Anyone else kind of want to see Biel in a comedy? No, Valentine’s Day and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry don’t count.) Check out the video after the jump…

