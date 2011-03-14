Tribeca Film Festival announces world premieres in Spotlight section

David Gabber/Solarpix/Landmark/PR Photos

The Tribeca Film Festival announced today that 16 films will world premiere in the “Spotlight” section of the festival, which runs from April 20 to May 1. The premieres include The Good Doctor, a psychological thriller starring Orlando Bloom as a medical resident obsessed with a patient; the provocatively-titled comedy A Good Old Fashioned Orgy, starring Jason Sudeikis, Lucy Punch, and Will Forte about a long-in-the-tooth party animal (Sudeikis); Puncture, a legal drama starring Chris Evans as an unconventional lawyer; and God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, a documentary about the Black Sabbath frontman.

