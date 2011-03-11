Lunchtime Poll: Which insane male fantasy in 'Sucker Punch' are you most excited about? Dragons? Samurai? Chicks with guns?

Zack Snyder’s next movie is titled Sucker Punch, but it might as well be called Adolescent Male Fantasy: The Movie Musical in 3-D on Steroids, Exclamation Point!!!. Trailers for the film overflow in insane, mega-testeronized imagery plucked from every awesome era of human history — trench warfare, magical swords, steampunk robots, samurai demons, ill-fated zeppelins, and the youth-ending vision of adorable High School Musical moppet Vanessa Hudgens firing a mini-gun out of a WWII-era bomber at a fire-breathing dragon (while wearing what appears to be Psylocke’s skin-baring ’90s costume). Four new international trailers don’t really add much to the mix besides some euro-techno, but they did us Pollsters to start thinking: Which of Sucker Punch‘s many, many ludicrous images are you most excited about? Take the latest Lunchtime Poll after the jump…