New 'Smurfs' trailer is pun-tastic

Does periodically replacing dirty words with the word “Smurf” make you giggle? Then you’ll find a lot to love in the newest trailer for the 3D Smurfs movie, which hits theaters Aug. 3. The following sentences are all uttered in the clip:

1.”Where the Smurf are we?”

2. “Let’s Smurf this joint.”

3. “I think I just Smurfed in my mouth.”

4. “All right, who Smurfed?”

We also get a look at Katy Perry’s sultry Smurfette, Hank Azaria’s hammy Gargamel, and Jayma Mays as a human Smurf — er, that is, a lady named Grace who has the good fortune to be married to Neil Patrick Harris. I think it’s safe to say that this Alvin and the Chipmunks-style cartoon update is going to make a Smurfload of money. Check out the trailer below.