'The Real Housewives of New York City' finally has a premiere date!

Image Credit: Joe Pugliese/BravoBreak out the champagne, because a celebration is in order: Bravo has just announced that Season 4 of The Real Housewives of New York City is set to premiere on April 7. After a long, cold winter brightened only slightly by the epic tragedy of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the shaky start of Real Housewives of Miami, this news couldn’t be more welcome — especially after Bravo crushed us in February by announcing that the net was postponing New York’s premiere.

A new promo, embedded below, makes it seem like this season will probably be worth the wait. Among the highlights: Alex calls Sonja a “thug in a cocktail dress”! The Countess sneers at Alex’s “Herman Munster shoes”! Kelly speaks gibberish! The ladies dress in slutty Marie Antoinette outfits! We also learn that the housewives are taking a trip to Marrakesh, which might be amazing… or might end up echoing the worst things about Sex and the City 2. (And there were a lot of bad things about Sex and the City 2.) In any case, my appetite has definitely been whetted.

What are you looking forward to seeing most, New York Housewives fans?