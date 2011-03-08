'Drop Dead Diva' promo: Yay, summer TV!

Drop Dead Diva type TV Show

Maybe it’s because most of my regular shows are in repeats this month or there’s new scoop about season 4 of True Blood, but I’m starting to look forward to summer TV. Lifetime is, too, with a new promo for Drop Dead Diva‘s third season, which premieres in June. Watch it here. There’s no new footage, it’s just a nice recap of season 2 for those who missed it and a reminder of how much blood Grayson (Jackson Hurst) lost at the end of the season 2 finale for those who were too busy screaming at their TVs to fully notice.

The premiere will feature recurring guest star Paula Abdul as Jane’s voice of reason who gives her some advice about her relationship with Grayson, Wendy Williams as a judge, and LeAnn Rimes as the soon-to-be ex-wife of a hard-partying celebrity who is on trial for hit-and-run. The episode will also feature a musical-dream sequence with the cast, choreographed by So You Think You Can Dance’s Keith “Tyce” Diorio. That is a whole lot of crazy that will, as always, be grounded in the likable, believable performance of star Brooke Elliott as the spirit of Grayson’s late fiancée Deb in his brilliant lawyer colleague Jane’s body. Who’s psyched for the return of Drop Dead Diva?

P.S. With the show entering its third season, I think it’s time we own our love of the show and stop feeling surprised by/guilty about it (even if its stunt casting sometimes makes that difficult).

