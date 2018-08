With nothing but desert sands, Willow Smith turns nothing into everything in the video for her new single “21st Century Girl.” The pre-teen queen and her crew yank buildings out of the dirt and dance in streets during the clip. “I’m the type of chick that likes to rock the beat,” she sings in a Ke$ha-esque fashion. That she does.

