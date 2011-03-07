Sean Young joins 'Celebrity Rehab' -- EXCLUSIVE

Image Credit: Evans Ward/VH1; Rick Stephens/PR PhotosBlade Runner actress Sean Young is running to Dr. Drew: EW has learned exclusively that the actress has joined the season 5 cast of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. Young joins previously announced cast members Michael Lohan, Bai Ling, Michaele Salahi, Jeremy Jackson, and Amy Fisher. Also set to enlist Dr. Drew Pinsky’s help: Former Guns ‘N Roses drummer Steven Adler.

This will not be Young’s first foray into reality television: The actress — also known for her work in Dune, No Way Out, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective — just finished a stint on Skating With the Stars. The series, however, wasn’t Young’s shining moment — the actress was the first eliminated. (Rebecca Budig won the series.) Young has also experienced a few other public embarrassments throughout her career: She famously dressed up as Catwoman in an attempt to convince director Tim Burton to cast her in the role (he didn’t), and faced a lawsuit from The Boost co-star James Woods, who claimed Young harassed him and his then-fiancée. (Young denied Woods’ claims, and the suit was settled out of court.) Vh1 is not commenting on the nature of Young’s addiction. For more on Young, read Karen Valby’s fascinating 2008 EW feature on the actress.

