Sarah Palin: Kathy Griffin's a '50-year-old, adult bully,' 'a has-been comedienne'

The feud between Kathy Griffin and Sarah Palin marches on, and this weekend, Palin took a few jabs via Fox News. When asked for comment about Griffin’s rumored upcoming role as a Palin-type Tea Party politician on Glee, the former Alaska gov responded: “You know, Kathy Griffin can do anything to me or say anything about me, because, you know, she’s a 50-year-old adult bully, really, is what she is — kind of a has-been comedienne.”

“She can do those things to me. I would just ask for respect to my children — as she had stated on CNN that her New Year’s resolution was to destroy my 16-year-old daughter, that takes it a little bit too far,” Palin said. “Kathy, pick on me. Come up to Alaska and pick on me, but leave me kids alone.”

Griffin tweeted “U made my day!” to a supportive post from one of her Griffindors who referenced Palin’s remarks, and her publicist told ABCNews.com, “As a fellow reality star, Kathy would like to extend free tickets to her upcoming Broadway show to reality-star Sarah Palin and her reality-TV crew. Kathy supports all reality stars regardless of what they say about her.”

There’s no telling when this madness will end. If I were to make a judgment call now, I’d give this fight to Griffin based purely on the fact that she has almost 230,000 more followers than Palin on Twitter. And we know that your success in life directly corresponds to the number of spambots who read your Twitter feed. It’s okay, Palin, Tracy Morgan likes everything about you.