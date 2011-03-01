Charlie Sheen gives Piers Morgan biggest audience since his premiere with Oprah

James Hibberd
March 01, 2011 at 10:03 PM EST

Two and a Half Men

TV Show
Pending
9
09/22/03
Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen, Conchata Ferrell, Marin Hinkle, Angus T. Jones, Melanie Lynskey, Holland Taylor
CBS
Comedy

What’s a Charlie Sheen interview really worth?

If you’re CNN’s Piers Morgan, about double your usual audience.

Monday’s Piers Morgan Tonight, in which the Brit host interviewed Sheen, was seen by 1.3 million viewers. That ties Morgan’s second night on the job as his biggest audience since his show’s January premiere — and that episode featured a heavily promoted interview with Oprah Winfrey. Among the show’s adults 25-54 demo, Morgan had 561,000 — his best ever (including the Oprah episode).

Here’s what’s most remarkable: The interview was only announced via Twitter five minutes before it started airing live, just as Sheen pulled into the building. Imagine the rating if the network had a day to promote it.

Among the morning shows interviewing Sheen, NBC’s Today had 6 million viewers and ABC’s GMA had 5.9 million — this is a win for Today since GMA normally has the edge the day after the Oscars . The numbers potentially bode well for ABC’s 20/20 interview with Sheen tonight.

