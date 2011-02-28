Gary Winick, director of 'Tadpole' and founder of InDigEnt, dies

Darren Franich
February 28, 2011 at 03:14 PM EST

Gary Winick, founder of the InDigEnt digital video collective and director of 13 Going on 30 and Letters to Juliet, died yesterday according to IFC. He was 49. No cause of death was immediately reported. Winick was inspired to co-create InDigEnt by the cinema verite Dogme 95 movement, and worked with noteworthy filmmakers like Richard Linklater and Rebecca Miller on creating low-budget films on digital video. After Winick’s low-budget film Tadpole became a Sundance sensation, he mostly directed Hollywood entertainments (including Charlotte’s Web and the pilot for Lipstick Jungle.)

