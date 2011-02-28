'All About Aubrey': Sneak peek at former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day's reality show -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Back in October 2008, music mogul Diddy famously broke up the fledgling girl group he had created, Danity Kane, by ceremoniously removing the foursome’s bad-girl lead singer Aubrey O’Day (and, yes, D. Woods, too) live on MTV’s Making the Band. Since her exit, the always-buzzy Ms. O’Day, 26, has been doing acting and singing gigs here and there, but it seems she was really just killing time until she could get back to where she feels most at home: in front of the reality TV cameras. Her new docu-series, All About Aubrey — which will mostly chronicle her attempts to rebuild her music career — debuts on Oxygen March 7 at 10 p.m.

EW has an exclusive clip from the premiere episode; the scene we have finds Aubrey on day one of her dancing lessons with her old choreographer, who immediately tells her that she’s gotten bigger and needs to lose some weight. “It’s interesting because I live with myself everyday that I don’t necessarily see my weight in the way other people do,” O’Day tells EW. “So, for me, I didn’t really think that I was so enormous and his reaction to me was, like, I was not looking right. I think that was very shocking to me, to hear someone that I trust be so honest.” The whole scene was a wake-up call for O’Day. “It’d be a lot easier if I didn’t have to do it in front of the whole world,” she says with a laugh. “I mean, listen, it’s embarrassing, but it is honest, and I’d rather watch that scene than watch some phony girls talking about like irrelevant subject matters.”

