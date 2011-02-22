'RuPaul's Drag Race': How 'Precious' was Stacy Layne Matthews last night?

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Last year on RuPaul’s Drag Race, one of the best episodes of the season was when Ru introduced The Snatch Game, a riff on the ’70s and ’80s staple The Match Game. You fans likely remember, but the episode very memorably saw queens like EW fave Pandora Boxx imitate Carol Channing and Tatianna take on Britney Spears. Last night was this year’s edition, and we saw Shangela take on Tina Turner, Delta Work do Cher (kinda poorly), Manila Luzon put on her best Imelda Marcos, Raja channel her inner Tyra Banks, and so on.

But, if you can imagine, this season’s queens topped last year’s, and mostly because of — get ready to be shocked to the core — none other than Stacy Layne Matthews. Yes, I’m going there! Last night’s episode was insane and beautiful and offensive because one of the most questionable contestants in Drag Race history — yes, I’m talking about SLM! — made it so by perfectly doing a drag impersonation of Mo’Nique circa Mary, the actresses’ character from 2009’s Oscar-winning movie Precious. See the screen grab above for all the evidence you need.

Just like Mo’Nique so embodied her character in Precious, SLM so embodied Mo’Nique. I was absolutely mesmerized when she was on screen. I viewed the episode with a friend, and we found ourselves rewinding the scenes of the episode that featured SLM as Mo’Nique several times. Besides the spot-on makeup, hair, and sweat suit, SLM most magnificently managed to nail every single one of Mo’Nique’s ticks, like that nasty, snorty grunt she’d always cough out.

The truth of the situation is that no one else besides SLM — and there were flashes of brilliance with other impressions, specifically from Raja and Manila and Yara — was even close to deserving to win the challenge. So I was beyond elated to see SLM fittingly take home the crown. I did, too, find myself asking the question: Am I only stunned by SLM’s brilliance because she’s been so not-brilliant most of this season so far? And then I thought: Who cares either way. She was brilliant, independent of how else she’s performed up until now.

Do you agree? Did you think that SLM was amazing, too? Dare I say, Precious? How devastating would it have been if SLM had gone with her original plan of sending up Anna Nicole instead? The horror!

Also worth talking about: Was anyone else dying over Raja’s fierce warrior look on the runway? Or dying, instead, over Mariah’s exit? Sorry I didn’t delve into that offing more, but it seems sadly inconsequential at this point. But if you have strong feelings about that — or anything else from last night’s episode — sound off with them in the comments below. And then: Discuss heatedly, please!

Tanner on Twitter: @EWTanStransky

More from EW.com:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on PopWatch