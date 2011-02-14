Bill Murray... former actor... about to become... Pebble Beach champion

Bill Murray is accustomed to being one of the biggest attractions at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am golf tournament each year, as huge crowds follow his group in the hopes that the Caddyshack star will deliver some yuks. But yesterday, Murray and his pro partner, D.A. Points, delivered where it actually mattered, winning the pro-am title by two strokes. More importantly, both men managed to emerge unscathed from the clumsiest chest-bump ever.