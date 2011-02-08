'30 Rock' scoop: Tracy Morgan's back at work

Image Credit: Ali Goldstein/NBCHappy endings on the set of 30 Rock! EW has learned that Tracy Morgan — who underwent a kidney transplant in December — is back at work! Morgan — aka Tracy Jordan, the star of the show within the show– missed several episodes of the NBC comedy to recover from the successful surgery in New York ( EW first reported the news ). A source told EW that his appearances are minimal in his first couple of episodes back, but the show will explain his disappearance.

Morgan’s break from the Emmy-winning show was serious, but he still generated a few fun headlines while he was away. He was seen looking healthy at a Knicks game soon after his surgery, and last month, he made a crude remark about Sarah Palin during a pregame show on TNT. The network promptly issued an apology. A week later, Morgan issued his own mea culpa, of sorts, on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild. After he thanked his kidney donor and the 30 Rock writers, he declared that Palin is “the hottest MILF in the world!”