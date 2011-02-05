Time for a 'Scent Vacation': Isaiah Mustafa returns in new Old Spice commercial!

By Dan Snierson
July 30, 2020
Look at your computer. Now look at yourself in the mirror in anticipation. Now back at your computer. Now back at — actually, just keep your eyes on your computer, because it’s about to play a new Old Spice commercial, “Scent Vacation,” featuring our suave and fit friend Isaiah Mustafa (who turns 37 next week). Watch him transform a mountain goat into a harp. See him dip his marshmallow skewer into a slyly activated chocolate fountain. Enjoy three different sartorial choices that allow him to remain shirtless. What say you, PopWatchers? Are you still buying what he’s selling? And are you neck-deep in the sweet waters of friendship and trust?

