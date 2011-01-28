TNT apologizes for Tracy Morgan's crude Sarah Palin remark
TNT has released a statement, apologizing for Tracy Morgan’s crude remark about Sarah Palin on last night’s Inside the NBA pregame show: “It’s unfortunate Mr. Morgan showed a lack of judgment on our air with his inappropriate comments. We apologize for any embarrassment or offense it may have caused.”
During yesterday’s live broadcast, co-hosts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley handed 30 Rock‘s Morgan a microphone and asked him to settle a bet: Tina Fey or Sarah Palin? “Me and him have this argument all the time, ” crowed Smith, referring to Barkley. “[Morgan’s] the only one who can settle it. Tina Fey or Sarah Palin?” They were clearly not asking which woman was smarter or faster in a race.
Morgan responded as he would if he were on stage. “Yo, let me tell you something about Sarah Palin. She’s good masturbation material.” Co-host Ernie Johnson quickly pulled down the curtain, saying “I want to thank Tracy Morgan for stopping by.” Full video after the jump.
