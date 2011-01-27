Will Kristen Stewart play Snow White?

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty ImagesLast month we wondered which Hollywood lady might be best to play Snow White in Universal’s upcoming Snow White and the Huntsman. Today brings a new and interesting twist, as Kristen Stewart is the latest name being mentioned for being in talks with the studio to play the fairy tale princess. Plus, as Variety reports, the studio is courting Viggo Mortensen to play the role of the titular Huntsman.

If Kristen Stewart (who is still at work on the last Twilight installment, Breaking Dawn) came aboard, along with Mortensen and Charlize Theron — long rumored to be in negotiations to play the evil Queen — this Snow White project directed by Rupert Sanders is shaping up to have some major star power. Between the rival Snow White project, all this new casting news, and Catherine Hardwicke’s Red Riding Hood on the horizon, can we surmise that this is, in fact, all part of the Twilight effect?

