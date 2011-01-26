Will Ferrell hired as NBC's 'Office' temp

[/caption]

With Steve Carell stepping out of NBC’s The Office, producers have enlisted Will Ferrell to help boost the show’s numbers during the season’s home stretch.

Ferrell will reunite with his Anchorman co-star in a four-episode arc later this season. He’ll play a branch manager who arrives from the home office and proves to be just as inept as Michael Scott.

“We found Steve Carell when he was nothing but a movie star and we turned him into a television star,” says executive producer Paul Lieberstein. “We are proud to continue The Office‘s tradition of discovering famous talent, and we hope that once America gets a good look at Will, they’ll see what we see: tremendous raw sexuality.”

Three episodes will feature Carell and Ferrell together (they’re not co-workers, they’re co-people), then Ferrell will have one episode working with the Office gang solo after Carell departs (he’s leaving the show four episodes before the season finale, you’ll recall).

What do you think? Seems like a great story. Compelling, and rich.