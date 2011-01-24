Lil Wayne announces 'I Am Music II' tour
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesLil Wayne has announced his first major tour since leaving prison last November. His “I Am Music II” tour will hit arenas in 25 North American cities between March 18 and April 29.
Weezy’s opening acts will include his Young Money protégée Nicki Minaj, Miami star Rick Ross, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Beastie Boys DJ Mixmaster Mike.
A press release announcing the tour confirms that Wayne’s Tha Carter IV is expected to drop some time this spring.
Check out Lil Wayne’s full tour itinerary after the jump. Will you be buying tickets to any of these dates?
Lil Wayne tour dates:
March 18: Buffalo, NY, HSBC Arena
March 19: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
March 20: Baltimore, MD, First Mariner Arena
March 23: Hampton, VA, Hampton Coliseum
March 24: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
March 26: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
March 27: Long Island, NY, Nassau Coliseum
March 30: University Park, PA, Bryce Jordan Center
April 1: Chicago, IL, United Center
April 2: Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills
April 3: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center
April 6: Miami, FL, Bank Atlantic Center
April 8: Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum
April 9: Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
April 10: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center
April 14: New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Arena
April 15: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Arena
April 16: Houston, TX, Toyota Center
April 19: Phoenix, AZ, US Airways Arena
April 23: Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
April 24: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
April 26: Sacramento, CA, ARCO Arena
April 28: Edmonton, Canada, Rexall Place
April 29: Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena
