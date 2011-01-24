Lil Wayne announces 'I Am Music II' tour

Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesLil Wayne has announced his first major tour since leaving prison last November. His “I Am Music II” tour will hit arenas in 25 North American cities between March 18 and April 29.

Weezy’s opening acts will include his Young Money protégée Nicki Minaj, Miami star Rick Ross, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Beastie Boys DJ Mixmaster Mike.

A press release announcing the tour confirms that Wayne’s Tha Carter IV is expected to drop some time this spring.

Check out Lil Wayne’s full tour itinerary after the jump. Will you be buying tickets to any of these dates?

Lil Wayne tour dates:

March 18: Buffalo, NY, HSBC Arena

March 19: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

March 20: Baltimore, MD, First Mariner Arena

March 23: Hampton, VA, Hampton Coliseum

March 24: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

March 26: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

March 27: Long Island, NY, Nassau Coliseum

March 30: University Park, PA, Bryce Jordan Center

April 1: Chicago, IL, United Center

April 2: Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills

April 3: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

April 6: Miami, FL, Bank Atlantic Center

April 8: Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

April 9: Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

April 10: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

April 14: New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Arena

April 15: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Arena

April 16: Houston, TX, Toyota Center

April 19: Phoenix, AZ, US Airways Arena

April 23: Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

April 24: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

April 26: Sacramento, CA, ARCO Arena

April 28: Edmonton, Canada, Rexall Place

April 29: Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena

(Follow the Music Mix on Twitter: @EWMusicMix.)

More from EW.com: