'Big Bang Theory,' 'Glee,' 'Bones,' 'House': Find out what's next in the Spoiler Room

Image Credit: Richard Cartwright/CBS; Ray Mickshaw/Fox; Adam TayEditor’s note: This week’s Spoiler Room is rated PG-13 for references to male reproductive organs and discussions about Neal Caffrey’s upcoming philandering on White Collar. You’ve been warned — and likely enticed to continue reading because your filthy mind sustains itself on risque scoop. (One of us! One of us!)

For the PG set, we also have Bones scoop straight from executive producer Stephen Nathan, a relationship-related Glee tease, much more.

spoilerroom@ew.com

‘THE BIG BANG THEORY”S BIG ROAD TRIP

The first thing to escape Mayim Bialik’s mouth when asked about The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming Jan. 20 episode, “The Love Car Displacement,” is a soft giggle. When merely thinking about an episode makes a cast member laugh, I call that a very good sign of impending hilarity.

“It’s ridiculous,” she says. “I think [the traveling] is part of the fun of this episode. There are a lot of car scenes. So you get to see what happens when you put different combinations of our characters in cars.”

And while Bialik welcomes the chance to work with some of the other characters “outside of the Cheesecake Factory,” the actress says we can (naturally) expect the opposite of flexibility from Sheldon as the gang travels away from their usual, well-controlled stomping grounds.

“The [car seating assignments] were set up and designed by Sheldon. In an earlier script, he had some point system by which he assigned how much he could tolerate people. [Laughs] But now they have it that he selects who goes where, and then you get to see what hijinks ensue and the sort of games they like to play in the car and what the characters like to do to pass the time on the way to Big Sur,” she says.

The episode also features a guest spot from Rick Fox as Bernadette’s ex-boyfriend and many more close encounters of the nerd-tastic kind as Amy struggles once again to “be a part of something” with the girls.

“Things are getting weirder and weirder between Amy and Penny because Amy really wants to be her friend. There’s a lot of social awkwardness,” Bialik dishes. “But I think we’ve seen a lot more flavor to her character brought out by [Penny]. I like to joke that maybe I’ll kiss someone else before I kiss Sheldon. So maybe it’ll be Penny.”

Don’t worry Sheldon/Amy ‘shippers, Amy’s still got her eyes on the males. Um, in fact…

“I get to say the word ‘penis’ more than once in the episode. That’s kinda bizarre,” she says, laughing. “So stay tuned to why I get to say ‘penis’ more than once.”

‘HOUSE’: CANDICE BERGEN CHECKS IN, BUT IT’S REALLY ALL ABOUT TAUB

The first episode of House featuring Candice Bergen as Cuddy’s mom (which Lisa Edelstein spoke with us about weeks ago) doesn’t disappoint by any stretch. In fact, there’s really everything we could hope for in the episode: awkward first impressions, classic House-style avoidance of the inevitable first dinner with his maybe-one-day mother-in-law, and a dark, humorous scene that ends with two people unconscious at the dinner table. Pure gold.

But the surprise here is that while the episode (airing Jan. 17) is the first of a few for Bergen, you might find yourself most engrossed with Taub’s storyline, which finds him struggling to cope with the idea that his newly revitalized marital sex life might not be as great as one would think. It all leads up to something big that is likely to have consequences for the character for the rest of the season.

‘WHITE COLLAR’: JEFF EASTIN DISHES ON NEAL AND SARA’S TRICKY ROMANCE AND THE TOP-SECRET SEASON FINALE

Thanks to Twitter, White Collar showrunner Jeff Eastin is very familiar with the polarizing reaction fans have had to the addition of Neal’s new potential romantic interest Sarah (Hilarie Burton) to the cast, especially following the still-upsetting death of Neal’s beloved Kate at the end of last season. And while Neal is indeed still healing from the loss, Eastin says, “I agree with fans, it’s a little too soon for that. He needs a little time to get over this. At the same time, many people have pointed out that Neal’s a guy who just got out of prison — and he’s not a eunuch.”

“The one thing I can say is that Neal and Sarah definitely have a spark. And if you’ve seen the previews, you know they have a little more than that,” he says of the promos featuring a heavy makeout session between the characters. “One thing that is not happening is that neither one is rushing into a relationship.”

However, look for sparks to fly toward the end of the season after some major revelations are made about Sara’s past.

“We definitely learn more about Sara and why she might be a little closer to Neal — why she might be one of the people who understands a little bit about what he’s been going through with Kate more than anyone else,” he says.

Okay, I know that did little — if anything — to soothe your concerns about the maybe-couple. But this might: “We’ll see Neal bounce around a little bit. Even at the end of this season, there’ll be nothing subtle when it comes to him and relationships,” he says.

And speaking of the end of the season, Eastin confirmed that the mystery around Kate’s death and the music box will be wrapped up and give way to new storylines for the show’s third season, which he and the other writers are already hard at work on.

So what, exactly, can he say about the finale?

“It’s not a traditional cliffhanger. I can say that it’s just [Matt] Bomer standing in a room,” he dishes (CRUELLY!) “It’s a pretty phenomenal shot, and it sets up the entire next season.”

SIDE DISHES

I absolutely love Hannah but would love a non-related spoiler. Have you any deets on David Boreanaz’ sniper epi he directed? He is a fabulous director. Thanks. — Traci

As EW’s Mandi Bierly promised yesterday, we indeed have scoop on the much-awaited sniper episode, which is technically a series of three that will air during the rest of season. Executive producer Stephen Nathan tells EW that the first installment is the one where the Gravedigger story wraps up “in a way that was a surprise to all of us.” “The beginning of that [episode] could possibly be our most shocking act that we’ve ever done on Bones. It really did sort of [put to] rest the Gravedigger plot out of Bones and replace it with another one equally compelling.” He stops short of saying she bites the dust, but we all assume she does…right?

Have heard great things about Booth sniper story! Any details please? How bad will it get and how will it affect Booth and squint squad? David is directing so it will be amazing anyways! — Mandy

I think he’s great behind the camera, too, but I’d rather have him in front of the camera forever and ever (Ed note: preferably shirtless.) Tackling your question, the episode will very much affect Booth, according to Nathan, because our favorite Fed is going up against someone he used to know from his own sniper days. “It’s really a sniper pursuing a sniper, and Booth forced to confront his own past and his own life as a sniper.”

Any scoop on what’s in store for Brennan in the upcoming epis of Bones? — @SpartaInMay

Staying on the sniper subject, if I may (and I can), look for Brennan to play a big factor in Booth’s reaction to the emergence of the sniper, particularly in the second sniper episode. “Booth scared [the sniper] off, essentially, in the first sniper episode, and in [the second one], the sniper reappears, and it just proceeds to get more and more personal for Booth. And it also affects Booth’s relationship with Brennan because he is afraid that she is going to see him in the same way they view this other sniper, who has become a very bad and amoral man.” After all the good he’s done, does it break anyone else’s heart that Booth can ever think of himself as a bad man? You’re killin’ me, Seeley.

BONES! – Michelle

(What? No foreplay? I feel so used…) Nathan has one last piece of dish for us on an upcoming episode, which will be written by John Francis Daley and his writing partner Jonathan Goldstein. Can you say Mythbusters? “[They’re] writing an episode for us on MythBusters, sort of using the MythBusters background to stage a murder. It’s just gonna be based on that world and those kinds of shows.”

You all have been spoiling me with Glee scoop. Seriously. And you know what? I NEED MORE!!! — Maggie

Maggie, control yourself. I have it on good word that another major Glee couple will be breaking up soonish. And really hold on to your wits for the second half of the season, because there are some pairings in there that you haven’t seen before…and might not see coming. Let’s hear your guesses below!

Image Credit: Mario Perez/CBSWhat will happen with McGarrett and Catherine on Hawaii Five-0? Been so anxious to see them together again. — @Jax_Tara on Twitter

I’m hearing Catherine will return in the Jan. 23 episode. And I MIGHT have a sneak peek at the H50 post-AFC game episode very soon. Just sayin’…

I need Big Love, please! — Annie

I almost thought this was spam when it popped in my inbox. Apparently the word “scoop” and “spoiler” are vastly important in this case. That said: The season’s third episode (airing Jan. 30) will take you into the Henrickson household as they prepare for Christmas Day, and in keeping with the tradition of the holidays, there’s a family (and possibly public) scandal! A wrongdoing from one of the wives’ past will be revealed and turn the other two against her.

I’d love some scoop on Criminal Minds? — Mitchell

You’re in luck. A spy tells me that star Matthew Gray Gubler (who in season 5 directed the rather creepy episode “Mosley Lane”) is hard at work prepping for his upcoming second turn in the director’s chair. The source tells me shooting will take place in the first week of February, which by my count means the episode should air in March or April. Stay tuned.

I’m thrilled that The Game came back to such great ratings. Seriously an amazing show! Anything exciting coming up? — Jo

That’s exactly what I asked the lovely Tia Mowry Hardrict when I spoke to her yesterday. (And, to my surprise, I was able to stop myself from letting my inner Sister, Sister fangirl get the better of me.) Her answer? More drama, of course! She reveals that Melanie will wrestle to keep the peace within her marriage while taking on the role as president of the Sunbeams and helping her hubby cope with his fame. She also says that Malik has a huge storyline this season that will mostly revolve around him learning the consequences of his crazy lifestyle. You’ll also see the return of Melanie’s parents (Claudette Roche and Gregory Alan Williams) and a guest spot from Magic Johnson, who plays a friend of Jason Pitts (Coby Bell).

So…I’m going to need much more on Justified than all the nothing you’ve given me. Please :) — Lee

The smiley face was definitely a redeeming factor here. Here’s what I got: With all the new faces popping up in Harlan this year, you can most look forward to the debuts from Margo Martindale (Million Dollar Baby) and Lost alum Jeremy Davies, who are introduced in the season premiere (airing Feb. 2). Margo plays Mags Bennett, a lady so deceptively sweet that you’ll just want to mosey into her shop and drink a tall glass of her custom brew. Tip: Don’t. Drink. The. Brew. And if you’ve seen any promo pics, you already know this, but the hat is back!

I literally jumped for joy when I heard that Raising Hope would be returning for another season. What can we expect from the rest of the season? — B. Halls

You’ve probably already heard that Amy Sedaris, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and J.K.Simmons will be popping up. But I’m most excited about Coach alum Jerry Van Dyke, who will be in episode 16, titled “Cheaters.” Apparently, he has his eyes on Maw-Maw. Rar! And I promise never to type that again.

Royal Pains fans need some love! — Diane via Twitter

The Jan. 20’s episode, the first new one since August (!), will feature some tender moments with Henry Winkler (whom I love despite the fact that he quoted John Mayer in the episode) and a Tom Cavanaugh’s guest appearance as a veteran golfer with a cringe-worth hand condition. Oh, and Evan is given the nickname Cap’n Crunch. I like it.

I’m afraid for my favorite show V because it’s tanking in the ratings. If it is canceled, will this season be left on a giant cliffhanger that we’ll hate to end on? Or is there potential for closure? — Alex

If you believe the tease from star Elizabeth Mitchell, it’s most likely a giant cliffhanger. “I wouldn’t say that episode 10 is a series-ender by any stretch of the imagination. It definitely lends itself towards the next season,” she tells us. “It leaves you really ramping up for a big fight. It’s not a wrap-up, for sure. I’ve always been a big fan of the 24 mentality, where at the end of every episode something great happens, and then they’re onto something else.” Short answer: Get this renewed or hate yourself forever for not trying harder. On that note, no one is allowed to mention the word Terriers.

(Additional reporting by Mandi Bierly and Darren Franich)