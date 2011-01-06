Aretha Franklin on mystery illness: 'The problem has been resolved'

Though she didn’t address whether or not she recently underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer (as some reports claim), Aretha Franklin talked to JET about her health troubles. “I am not going to even deal with that,” the singer said when asked about whether or not she has pancreatic cancer. “I don’t have to talk about my health with anybody other than my doctors….[But] the problem has been resolved.” The 68-year-old Franklin had surgery on Dec. 2.