Aretha Franklin on mystery illness: 'The problem has been resolved'

By Kate Ward
Updated August 03, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
Advertisement

Though she didn’t address whether or not she recently underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer (as some reports claim), Aretha Franklin talked to JET about her health troubles. “I am not going to even deal with that,” the singer said when asked about whether or not she has pancreatic cancer. “I don’t have to talk about my health with anybody other than my doctors….[But] the problem has been resolved.” The 68-year-old Franklin had surgery on Dec. 2.

Read more:

Aretha Franklin resting at home following surgery

Aretha Franklin released from hospital

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com