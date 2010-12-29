There’s an accused witch who must be delivered to a remote monastery. Who you gonna call? Nicolas Cage, apparently, who stars in Season of the Witch as a Crusader tasked with transporting the titular sorceress (Claire Foy) across a medieval landscape. He’s aided by a group of quest-happy men that includes fellow soldier (and former Hellboy) Ron Perlman and priest Stephen Campbell Moore. The long-delayed film—it was originally scheduled to be released in March 2010— should serve as a soothing supernatural balm for those suffering from Harry Potter withdrawal.