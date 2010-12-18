ABC greenlights pilot from Shonda Rhimes

ABC has greenlit its first pilot for the 2011-12 development season – a new drama from uber-producer Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice). Penned by Rhimes, the untitled project revolves around the life and work of a professional “fixer” and her “dysfunctional staff,” an ABC spokeswoman says. The character is based on the career of Judy Smith, a crisis management consultant who has guided corporations, politicians and public figures over the last 20 years.