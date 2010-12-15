'American Idol': Exclusive first look at new promo poster!

By Lynette Rice
Updated December 15, 2010 at 03:00 PM EST
Advertisement

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: The race is about to begin! EW has this exclusive first look at Fox’s official American Idol promotional poster — complete with a leaping Steven Tyler and a rather reserved Ryan Seacrest. Meanwhile, we have a curtseying Jennifer Lopez in a frothy, short skirt, while Randy Jackson seems to be surfing a wave of enthusiasm for season 10.

American Idol moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays this season. It begins Jan. 19.

More ‘American Idol’:

‘Idol’: New challenges for finalists

‘Idol’ to air on Wednesday/Thursday

Kid Rock: Steven Tyler on ‘Idol’? ‘Stupid’

Which singing competition series are you most looking forward to seeing?

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com