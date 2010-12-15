'American Idol': Exclusive first look at new promo poster!
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: The race is about to begin! EW has this exclusive first look at Fox’s official American Idol promotional poster — complete with a leaping Steven Tyler and a rather reserved Ryan Seacrest. Meanwhile, we have a curtseying Jennifer Lopez in a frothy, short skirt, while Randy Jackson seems to be surfing a wave of enthusiasm for season 10.
American Idol moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays this season. It begins Jan. 19.
