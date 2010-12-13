'Black Swan' leads Critics' Choice nominations

Image Credit: Niko TaverniseBlack Swan received a record 12 Critics’ Choice Movie Award nominations from the Broadcast Film Critics Association, including nods for Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and director Darren Aronofsky. True Grit and The King’s Speech followed with 11 nominations each, while Inception received 10 and The Social Network nabbed nine. The 16th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 14, on VH1. Read below for all the nominations:
NOMINATIONS FOR THE 16th ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE MOVIE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
127 Hours
Black Swan
The Fighter
Inception
The King’s Speech
The Social Network
The Town
Toy Story 3
True Grit
Winter’s Bone
BEST ACTOR
Jeff Bridges — True Grit
Robert Duvall — Get Low
Jesse Eisenberg — The Social Network
Colin Firth — The King’s Speech
James Franco — 127 Hours
Ryan Gosling — Blue Valentine
BEST ACTRESS
Annette Bening — The Kids Are All Right
Nicole Kidman — Rabbit Hole
Jennifer Lawrence — Winter’s Bone
Natalie Portman — Black Swan
Noomi Rapace — The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Michelle Williams — Blue Valentine
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Christian Bale — The Fighter
Andrew Garfield — The Social Network
Jeremy Renner — The Town
Sam Rockwell — Conviction
Mark Ruffalo — The Kids Are All Right
Geoffrey Rush — The King’s Speech
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams — The Fighter
Helena Bonham Carter — The King’s Speech
Mila Kunis — Black Swan
Melissa Leo — The Fighter
Hailee Steinfeld — True Grit
Jacki Weaver — Animal Kingdom
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elle Fanning — Somewhere
Jennifer Lawrence — Winter’s Bone
Chloe Grace Moretz — Let Me In
Chloe Grace Moretz — Kick-Ass
Kodi Smit-McPhee — Let Me In
Hailee Steinfeld — True Grit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Fighter
The Kids Are All Right
The King’s Speech
The Social Network
The Town
BEST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky — Black Swan
Danny Boyle — 127 Hours
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen — True Grit
David Fincher — The Social Network
Tom Hooper — The King’s Speech
Christopher Nolan — Inception
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Another Year — Mike Leigh
Black Swan — Mark Heyman and Andres Heinz and John McLaughlin
The Fighter — Scott Silver and Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson (Story by Keith Dorrington & Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson)
Inception — Christopher Nolan
The Kids Are All Right — Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg
The King’s Speech — David Seidler
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
127 Hours — Simon Beaufoy and Danny Boyle
The Social Network — Aaron Sorkin
The Town — Ben Affleck, Peter Craig and Sheldon Turner
Toy Story 3 — Michael Arndt (Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich)
True Grit — Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
Winter’s Bone — Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
127 Hours — Anthony Dod Mantle
Black Swan — Matthew Libatique
Inception — Wally Pfister
The King’s Speech — Danny Cohen
True Grit — Roger Deakins
BEST ART DIRECTION
Alice in Wonderland — Stefan Dechant
Black Swan — Therese DePrez and Tora Peterson
Inception — Guy Hendrix Dyas
The King’s Speech — Netty Chapman
True Grit — Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh
BEST EDITING
127 Hours — Jon Harris
Black Swan — Andrew Weisblum
Inception — Lee Smith
The Social Network — Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alice in Wonderland — Colleen Atwood
Black Swan — Amy Westcott
The King’s Speech — Jenny Beavan
True Grit — Mary Zophres
BEST MAKEUP
Alice in Wonderland
Black Swan
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
True Grit
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Alice in Wonderland
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
Inception
Tron: Legacy
BEST SOUND
127 Hours
Black Swan
Inception
The Social Network
Toy Story 3
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Despicable Me
How to Train Your Dragon
The Illusionist
Tangled
Toy Story 3
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Inception
Kick-Ass
Red
The Town
Unstoppable
BEST COMEDY
Cyrus
Date Night
Easy A
Get Him to the Greek
I Love You Phillip Morris
The Other Guys
BEST PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Pacific
Temple Grandin
You Don’t Know Jack
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Biutiful
I Am Love
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Inside Job
Restrepo
Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work
The Tillman Story
Waiting for Superman
BEST SONG
“I See the Light” — performed by Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi/written by Alan Menken & Glenn Slater — Tangled
“If I Rise” — performed by Dido and A.R. Rahman/music by A.R. Rahman/lyrics by Dido Armstrong and Rollo Armstrong — 127 Hours
“Shine” — performed and written by John Legend — Waiting for Superman
“We Belong Together” — performed and written by Randy Newman — Toy Story 3
“You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me Yet” — performed by Cher/written by Diane Warren — Burlesque
BEST SCORE
Black Swan — Clint Mansell
Inception — Hans Zimmer
The King’s Speech — Alexandre Desplat
The Social Network — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
True Grit — Carter Burwell
