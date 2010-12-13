'Black Swan' leads Critics' Choice nominations

Image Credit: Niko TaverniseBlack Swan received a record 12 Critics’ Choice Movie Award nominations from the Broadcast Film Critics Association, including nods for Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and director Darren Aronofsky. True Grit and The King’s Speech followed with 11 nominations each, while Inception received 10 and The Social Network nabbed nine. The 16th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 14, on VH1. Read below for all the nominations:

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 16th ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE MOVIE AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

127 Hours

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The King’s Speech

The Social Network

The Town

Toy Story 3

True Grit

Winter’s Bone

BEST ACTOR

Jeff Bridges — True Grit

Robert Duvall — Get Low

Jesse Eisenberg — The Social Network

Colin Firth — The King’s Speech

James Franco — 127 Hours

Ryan Gosling — Blue Valentine

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening — The Kids Are All Right

Nicole Kidman — Rabbit Hole

Jennifer Lawrence — Winter’s Bone

Natalie Portman — Black Swan

Noomi Rapace — The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Michelle Williams — Blue Valentine

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christian Bale — The Fighter

Andrew Garfield — The Social Network

Jeremy Renner — The Town

Sam Rockwell — Conviction

Mark Ruffalo — The Kids Are All Right

Geoffrey Rush — The King’s Speech

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams — The Fighter

Helena Bonham Carter — The King’s Speech

Mila Kunis — Black Swan

Melissa Leo — The Fighter

Hailee Steinfeld — True Grit

Jacki Weaver — Animal Kingdom

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elle Fanning — Somewhere

Jennifer Lawrence — Winter’s Bone

Chloe Grace Moretz — Let Me In

Chloe Grace Moretz — Kick-Ass

Kodi Smit-McPhee — Let Me In

Hailee Steinfeld — True Grit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Fighter

The Kids Are All Right

The King’s Speech

The Social Network

The Town

BEST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky — Black Swan

Danny Boyle — 127 Hours

Joel Coen & Ethan Coen — True Grit

David Fincher — The Social Network

Tom Hooper — The King’s Speech

Christopher Nolan — Inception

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Another Year — Mike Leigh

Black Swan — Mark Heyman and Andres Heinz and John McLaughlin

The Fighter — Scott Silver and Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson (Story by Keith Dorrington & Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson)

Inception — Christopher Nolan

The Kids Are All Right — Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg

The King’s Speech — David Seidler

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

127 Hours — Simon Beaufoy and Danny Boyle

The Social Network — Aaron Sorkin

The Town — Ben Affleck, Peter Craig and Sheldon Turner

Toy Story 3 — Michael Arndt (Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich)

True Grit — Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Winter’s Bone — Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

127 Hours — Anthony Dod Mantle

Black Swan — Matthew Libatique

Inception — Wally Pfister

The King’s Speech — Danny Cohen

True Grit — Roger Deakins

BEST ART DIRECTION

Alice in Wonderland — Stefan Dechant

Black Swan — Therese DePrez and Tora Peterson

Inception — Guy Hendrix Dyas

The King’s Speech — Netty Chapman

True Grit — Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh

BEST EDITING

127 Hours — Jon Harris

Black Swan — Andrew Weisblum

Inception — Lee Smith

The Social Network — Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alice in Wonderland — Colleen Atwood

Black Swan — Amy Westcott

The King’s Speech — Jenny Beavan

True Grit — Mary Zophres

BEST MAKEUP

Alice in Wonderland

Black Swan

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

True Grit

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Alice in Wonderland

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Inception

Tron: Legacy

BEST SOUND

127 Hours

Black Swan

Inception

The Social Network

Toy Story 3

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Despicable Me

How to Train Your Dragon

The Illusionist

Tangled

Toy Story 3

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Inception

Kick-Ass

Red

The Town

Unstoppable

BEST COMEDY

Cyrus

Date Night

Easy A

Get Him to the Greek

I Love You Phillip Morris

The Other Guys

BEST PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Pacific

Temple Grandin

You Don’t Know Jack

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Biutiful

I Am Love

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Inside Job

Restrepo

Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work

The Tillman Story

Waiting for Superman

BEST SONG

“I See the Light” — performed by Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi/written by Alan Menken & Glenn Slater — Tangled

“If I Rise” — performed by Dido and A.R. Rahman/music by A.R. Rahman/lyrics by Dido Armstrong and Rollo Armstrong — 127 Hours

“Shine” — performed and written by John Legend — Waiting for Superman

“We Belong Together” — performed and written by Randy Newman — Toy Story 3

“You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me Yet” — performed by Cher/written by Diane Warren — Burlesque

BEST SCORE

Black Swan — Clint Mansell

Inception — Hans Zimmer

The King’s Speech — Alexandre Desplat

The Social Network — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

True Grit — Carter Burwell