Eminem, Train top iTunes year-end sales charts

Image Credit: Karin CattEminem‘s Recovery was the best-selling album of 2010 at the iTunes Music Store, while Train‘s “Hey, Soul Sister” was the biggest single, according to year-end charts released by Apple today. Other top-selling albums came from Ke$ha, Lady Gaga, and Lady Antebellum. Katy Perry, B.o.B, and Eminem were among the singles chart’s runners-up.

Best-Selling iTunes Singles of 2010:

1. Train, “Hey, Soul Sister”

2. Katy Perry, “California Gurls” (feat. Snoop Dogg)

3. Eminem, “Love the Way You Lie” (feat. Rihanna)

4. B.o.B, “Airplanes” (feat. Hayley Williams of Paramore)

5. Taio Cruz, “Dynamite”

6. Usher, “OMG” (feat. will.i.am)

7. Taio Cruz, “Break Your Heart” (feat. Ludacris)

8. Ke$ha, “TiK ToK”

9. Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

10. Eminem, “Not Afraid”

Best-Selling iTunes Albums of 2010:

1. Eminem, Recovery

2. Ke$ha, Animal

3. Lady Gaga, The Fame

4. Lady Antebellum, Need You Now

5. Taylor Swift, Speak Now

6. Drake, Thank Me Later

7. Mumford & Sons, Sigh No More

8. The Black Eyed Peas, The E.N.D.

9. Jack Johnson, To the Sea

10. Sade, Soldier of Love

