Kim Kardashian rakes in the dough; tops list of reality-TV millionaires
Image Credit: George Pimentel/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian earned an estimated $6 million this year, topping the list of high-earning reality stars compiled by The Daily Beast. Excuse me while I go die 1,000 deaths. She topped Lauren Conrad ($5 million), Bethenny Frankel ($4 million), Audrina Patridge ($3.5 million), Kate Gosselin ($3.5 million), The Situation ($3 million), Khloé Kardashian ($2.5 million) and Kourtney Kardashian ($2.5 million), Pauly D ($2 million), and Kendra Wilkinson ($2 million).
That’s four stars from E!, four from MTV, one from Bravo, and one from TLC — and I’m sort of surprised that of the top 10 reality earners, 8 are female. Perhaps male stars are less likely to have fragrances, clothing lines, spin-offs, and diet-product endorsement deals? All but two top-earners have books, too, so get thee to a literary (well, “literary”) agent, Pauly D and Audrina! The list only includes celebs whose shows aired in 2010, and whose rise to fame came from their reality roots — so it doesn’t include, say, Donald Trump, who presumably would trump even a Kardashian.
I’m surprised not to see the ubiquitous Snooki on this list. Who surprises you, PopWatchers? Did you expect the Duggars to be raking it in?
