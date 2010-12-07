Jack Black and Jason Segel get animated for Christmas duet

Jack Black and his Gulliver’s Travels co-star, Jason Segel, have combined their musical genius to create something merry. No, it’s not a puppet show about a Mexican wrestler — though that would be good, too. Instead, the two renaissance men have lent their vocal skills to an updated version of the classic Christmas medley, “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy.” It’s a surprisingly earnest collaboration, underscored by an animated music video at CollegeHumor.com.