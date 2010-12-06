Justin Timberlake's injury stalls 'Now' production

Image Credit: Headlinephoto/Splash NewsLooks like Justin Timberlake has been sidelined for Now. Fox confirms to EW that production has stalled on the set of the Andrew Niccol thriller — previously called I’m.mortal — due to its star’s injury. (The news was first reported by E! Online.) Says Fox in a statement, “Justin Timberlake sustained a muscle injury to his calf on the set of … Now. Production has taken a brief hiatus and will resume shortly.” The film, set for release in 2011, also stars Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Wilde, and Johnny Galecki, among others. No word from the studio when exactly production will resume.