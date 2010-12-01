Under-appreciated Entertainer of the Year: The Finals!

It’s been a long, momentous November, but the day has come: The EW.com Under-appreciated Entertainer of the Year bracket game finals are upon us. It’s down to red-headed siren Allison Iraheta, who JUST eked out a 52 percent to 48 percent final-four victory over the chameleon-like Karl Urban (Red), and Thomas Gibson, whose legions of Criminal Minds fans hit our polls hard and pushed him to a commanding 71 percent to 29 percent semifinals victory over So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley. (Click here to see the whole bracket.) Who will join the ranks of Entertainment Weekly‘s other Entertainers of the Year when our annual EotY issue hits stands on Friday, and who will join the Still Under-appreciated masses in the elimination pool? Your vote decides it. The poll closes at 4 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 2, so make your pick now and then come back on Friday for EW’s annual Entertainers of the Year celebration and find out who your winner is.