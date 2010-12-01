Excess Hollywood: Catherine Hardwicke dashes to 'Maze Runners'

- Catherine Hardwicke is set to direct the adaptation of James Dashner’s Maze Runners, which centers on a boy with amnesia who finds himself in a mysterious place called the Glade, where children attempt to escape via labyrinth. Hopefully they don’t run into one of these. [The Wrap]
- Going, going, going… sold to Spike TV! The network’s Auction Hunters has been renewed for second season. [Deadline]
- Jez Butterworth, Mick Jones, and Paul Simonon are ready to rock
the casbah, teaming to develop a feature about The Clash called London Calling. [Variety]
