Excess Hollywood: Catherine Hardwicke dashes to 'Maze Runners'

Kate Ward
December 01, 2010 at 10:05 PM EST

  • Catherine Hardwicke is set to direct the adaptation of James Dashner’s Maze Runners, which centers on a boy with amnesia who finds himself in a mysterious place called the Glade, where children attempt to escape via labyrinth. Hopefully they don’t run into one of these. [The Wrap]

  • Going, going, going… sold to Spike TV! The network’s Auction Hunters has been renewed for second season. [Deadline]

  • Jez Butterworth, Mick Jones, and Paul Simonon are ready to rock the casbah, teaming to develop a feature about The Clash called London Calling. [Variety]

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now