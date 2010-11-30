Nate Berkus checks into hospital with appendicitis
People reports Nate Berkus has checked into the hospital and will undergo surgery for appendicitis. A rep for the talk show host told People, "He was on the Today show this morning and he wasn't feeling well … He powered through and then went straight to the hospital after that and they learned he had appendicitis." Berkus will postpone two tapings of his show due to his upcoming surgery, but is expected to recover quickly.
