Michael Jackson wrongful death lawsuit refiled
Advertisement
Joe Jackson refiled a wrongful death lawsuit against Dr. Conrad Murray today, seeking unspecified damages in the passing of his son Michael Jackson, according to the Associated Press. The elder Jackson initially filed his case in federal court, but the judge declined to hear the case, saying it should be filed instead in state court. The Las Vegas pharmacy that allegedly sold the anesthetic to Dr. Murray that has been linked to Jackson’s death was also added as a defendant.
More on Michael Jackson cases:
Jackson wrongful death suit declined by federal judge
Comments