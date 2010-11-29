'Winter's Bone' wins big at Gotham Awards

Image Credit: Sebastian MlynarskiThe acclaimed indie drama Winter’s Bone was the big winner at the IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards tonight, taking home the Best Film and Best Ensemble prizes. Director Debra Granik’s Sundance prize-winner was the front-runner going into the ceremony, having been nominated for four awards in total, and has an outside chance of snagging of one next year’s 10 Best Picture Oscar nomination slots. Winter’s Bone wasn’t able to sweep the awards, however. In somewhat of a surprise, Daddy Longlegs leading man Ronald Bronstein (a past Gothams winner for his directorial debut, Frownland) beat Winter’s Bone star Jennifer Lawrence for Best Breakthrough Performance, while Waiting for “Superman” topped it for the Festival Genius Audience prize, which was voted on by filmgoers. The night’s biggest shut-outs, meanwhile, were The Kids Are All Right and Tiny Furniture, both of which went 0-for-2. The entire list of winners is below.

Best Film: Winter’s Bone

Best Documentary: The Oath

Best Ensemble: Winter’s Bone

Best Breakthrough Performance: Ronald Bronstein, Daddy Longlegs

Best Breakthrough Director: Kevin Asch, Holy Rollers

Best Film Not Playing At A Theater Near You: Littlerock

Festival Genius Audience Award: Waiting for “Superman”