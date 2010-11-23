'Dancing With the Stars': Who should and will win?

On last night’s part 1 of the season 11 finale (it never ends! but it will tonight), Lacey Schwimmer and Kyle Massey, Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough, and Bristol Palin and Mark Ballas danced a “redemption” routine and a freestyle in their ongoing quests for the COVETED MIRRORBALL TROPHY. Who will reign supreme as the Thing of Bling in tonight’s part 2 of the finale? (“Thing” seemed like the best rhyming choice in lieu of “King,” which seemed limiting. But seriously why do I even need to be rhyming here? I definitely don’t.) Will it be Jen/Mirror, Kyle/Silver, and Bristol/Bronze as the medal stand-esque image to your right vaguely suggests? Vote in our all-important polls on who should win and who will win, below!