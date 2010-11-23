'Dancing With the Stars': Who should and will win?

By Annie Barrett
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:17 PM EDT
Dancing With the Stars

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

On last night’s part 1 of the season 11 finale (it never ends! but it will tonight), Lacey Schwimmer and Kyle Massey, Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough, and Bristol Palin and Mark Ballas danced a “redemption” routine and a freestyle in their ongoing quests for the COVETED MIRRORBALL TROPHY. Who will reign supreme as the Thing of Bling in tonight’s part 2 of the finale? (“Thing” seemed like the best rhyming choice in lieu of “King,” which seemed limiting. But seriously why do I even need to be rhyming here? I definitely don’t.) Will it be Jen/Mirror, Kyle/Silver, and Bristol/Bronze as the medal stand-esque image to your right vaguely suggests? Vote in our all-important polls on who should win and who will win, below!

Come back Wednesday morning for my full results-show recap; in the meantime, appraise the finest collection of reader-submitted ridiculata in all the virtual land…Your Hidden Gems of Monday’s performance finale! Here’s a taste…

“As Bristol ‘danced’ her jive, my husband (oblivious to all things Mirrorballus) glanced up from the book he had buried his nose in, took in about 5 seconds, then blandly said ‘she looks like she’s dancing in Jell-O or something.’ Nose back in book. Couldn’t have said it better myself.” –juliagoolia, endorsed by avab, orville, sjcb, jodipo

Well, what are you waiting for? Complete gem heap here.

