'Being Erica' scoop: Cult time-travel drama's third season premiere set

The beloved Canadian time-travel drama Being Erica returns to SOAPnet for its third season U.S. premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 11 p.m., EW has learned exclusively. The series — which follows 30-something Erica Strange as she travels back in time to relive past regrets — will return for 13 episodes this winter, with the season premiere revealing what was behind the door her time-travel-inducing therapist, Dr. Tom (Michael Riley), instructed her to pick in the second season-finale cliffhanger. The season will include the consequences of that choice, as well as Erica’s foray into starting her own publishing business and her newly single life after breaking up with Ethan (Tyron Leitso).

