Under-appreciated Entertainer of the Year: Paul Wesley? Stanley Tucci? Tom Bergeron?

Things are starting to get a little hairy in Round 2 of our Under-appreciated Entertainer of the Year bracket game. Sure, you may be emotionally invested in your Round 1 choices, but how do you choose between a (fictional) husband and wife? A vampire and a (sometimes) vampire hunter? No one said it was easy, PopWatchers, but alas, it must be done.

Image Credit: Monae: Jiro Schneider; Adam Taylor (2)

Let’s begin with movies, where the parental duo of Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci (Easy A) go head-to-head, making this a very difficult decision for a one Ms. Emma Stone. Both have been nominated — and overlooked — by Academy Award voters in the past, but now they have a chance to win their very own Prize To Be Determined Later here at PopWatch. In music, it’s between two young ladies rocking daring ‘dos, as newbies Janelle Monáe and VV Brown, whose debut albums you should have been listening to, take the center ring.

In a TV matchup that may divide friends, families, and even countries, The Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley battles Supernatural hunk Jared Padalecki for the title of most underrated brooding CW star. Over in the land of reality television, are you partial to Wipeout host John Hensonand his “big balls”? Or, in a sea of sequins and sparkles, is Tom Bergeron the true hidden gem of Dancing With the Stars?

Image Credit: Bob Mahoney/The CW; Jack Rowand/The CW; Adam Larkey/ABC; Jeff Samaripa/ABC

It’s time to show them some love, PopWatchers! Get to clicking after the jump. Vote early, vote often, and check out our entire bracket of 64 entertainers worthy of your attention.